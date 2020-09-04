TAP IN with Saweetie & The Ladies Of WKYS 93.9 Event

The ladies of WKYS Tap’d In with Saweetie And A Few Special Guests!

Our Programming Assistant Dominique Higdon wanted to create a fun women’s empowerment event for our listeners to meet their favorite Icy Girl virtually. Dominique Da Diva, Jackie Paige, Little Bacon Bear, Chey Parker along with 10 lucky winners played games, talked music, and even got life advice from Saweetie. See the full event in the video above.

RELATED: Saweetie TAPs IN with Dominique Da Diva & DJ QuickSilva

RELATED: Saweetie ‘Tap In’ Hits Billboard Hot 100

REALTED: Quavo And Saweetie Show Off Their Flirtatious Sides In GQ Magazine’s “The Couple Quiz”