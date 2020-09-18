Footaction Pays Homage To Latino Culture With La Música: A Celebration Through The Lens of Reggaeton

While many thought Reggaeton music was just a fad when Daddy Yankee exploded onto the scene with “Gasolina” back in the 00’s, the music genre from the island of Puerto Rico has continued to thrive in Latino culture and in the barrio and now Footaction is celebrating it for Hispanic Heritage Month.

After launching their No 1 Way design program for HBCU students, Footaction is now rolling out La Música: A celebration through the lens of Reggaeton. Partnering up with the likes of Myke Towers, Brytiago, Arcangel and De La Ghetto, to help bring some Latino heat, the new initiative is set up to help highlight a culture that’s been overlooked by many outside of the barrio and at times demonized by a certain orange mouthpiece who’s whole agenda is to divide and conquer.

La Música will be offering unrivaled access to today’s Latinx artists whose music, style and way of life shape Latinx culture and influence today’s youth. The platform delves into the Latinx experience through the hearts, minds and souls of this community’s most visible and beloved ambassadors.

Footaction Marketing Manager and Vice President of TENIS – The Latinx Empowerment Network in Sneakers at Foot Locker, Inc, Gabrielle Santana knows the just how deep the culture is ingrained in the Latino community and how important such a collaboration is for the barrio.

“As a Latina woman working in the sneaker industry, I have had the opportunity to see first-hand the transformative impact these artists have had on youth culture – where music and style intersect. We at Footaction are honored to celebrate their stories, impact and influence on not only music, but culture as a whole.”

In this docu-style short film, La Música De La Ghetto reminisces about growing in love with reggaeton music and in a pair of classic Concord Air Jordan XI’s explains that “Sneakers are synonymous with Latino and urban culture. They just go together … like rice and beans or ketchup on a hot dog; you can’t have one without the other.”

The same can be said about chancletas but that’s neither here nor there.

Check out De La Ghetto speak on the culture below.

Footaction Pays Homage To Latino Culture With La Música: A Celebration Through The Lens of Reggaeton was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: