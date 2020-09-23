Pine-Sol Added To List Of Disinfectants That Kill COVID-19 On Surfaces

You may want to check under your sink because the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approve Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner as a disinfectant product that can kill COVID-19 on hard non-porous surfaces.

According to CNN, Pine-Sol was tested by a third-party laboratory and was proven effective against the virus with a “10-minute contact time on hard non-porous surfaces.

“With a long-standing history of being a powerful cleaner and disinfectant, and trusted brand choice within the Black Community, Pine-Sol Original Multi-Surface Cleaner now offers the clean families have trusted through generations with he protection they need right now against the spread of SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,”said Chris Hyder, Vice President and General Manager of Cleaning division, at The Clorox Company in a press release.

