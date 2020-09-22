Wendy Williams returned for season 12 of The Wendy Williams Show looking snatched! In case you missed the premiere, Wendy was sporting a svelte new frame, a fab new wig and flawless beat. All thanks to her unconventional quarantine diet. “I’ve lost 25 pounds,” the refreshed host revealed to her studio audience during the fan-favorite segment “Hot Topics.” According to Wendy, she didn’t do it on purpose. “It’s just that food became disgusting to me,” she said.

Like many of us, Wendy spent her pandemic days enjoying mouth-watering home cooked meals. “Everything from hot dogs to lobster, king crab legs, all that stuff, but then it became, I’m done with food,” she explained. Then suddenly, her taste shifted. A doctor’s appointment would later reveal she dropped 25 pounds — a number she said she hasn’t seen on the scale since high school.

“So I feel really good, but I’m just alone in my romance. Oh well, don’t you worry because he might be watching right now,” she added.

Wendy also made headlines this week after the show returned without the popular DJ Boof, who had been behind the one’s and two’s since the debut of the beloved daytime talk show. DJ Suss One announced her would be taking over his place.

There’s much speculation surrounding his absence. Nothing has been confirmed. Whatever the case (we know what you’re thinking), Wendy deserves to enjoy her new time as a free woman on the prowl. (You remember her messy divorce with husband Kevin Hunter right?!)

Whatever the case, The Wendy Show is back and Wendy looks healthier than ever. By the looks of it, the outspoken host is eyes open for romance.

“When quarantine is over, you’ve gotta get back on the hunt if you’re a single woman,” she told ET in April.

Catch Wendy Williams daily on FOX.

Wendy Williams Shows Of 25-Pound Weight Loss was originally published on hellobeautiful.com