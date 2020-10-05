CLOSE
Chris Rock & Megan Thee Stallion ‘SNL’ Most Watched Season Premiere In 4 Years, Issa Rae To Host

He's the comedian, she's the rapper.

Things have started out great for Saturday Night Live. This past weekend’s episode, hosted by Chris Rock and with musical guest Megan Thee Stallion, was the most-watched season premiere in for years.

According to Deadline, SNL‘s season premiere drew and 7.765 million total viewers which besides earned it a spot as the second-most-watched episode in three years, just behind Eddie Murphy’s return on Dec. 21, 2019.

Not too shabby.

Interestingly, Murphy’s episode was also a comedian/rapper combo with Lizzo as the musical guest. Clearly, it works.

Megan Thee Stallion’s performance of “Savage” has been receiving rave reviews as she used her time on stage to advocate for Black women while dragging Kentuck Attorney General Daniel Cameron for the lack of justice for Breonna Taylor.

Another episode worth noting on your calendar is on October 17, when Issa Rae of HBO’s Insecure fame, and much more, will hold down hosting duties while Justin Bieber will be the musical guest.

The episode also featured Jim Carrey’s debut portrayal of Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

 

