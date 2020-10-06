Eddie Van Halen, Known For His Guitar Solo in Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” Has Passed Away at Age 65

Eddie Van Halen, guitarist for Van Halen and one of its founding members, has died on Oct. 6 after a lengthy battle with cancer at the age of 65, according to his family.

He passed away at St. Johns Hospital in California with his wife, Janie, near him as reported by TMZ.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

He had been battling cancer over the past decade and has been in and out of the hospital over the past year. Sources close to the family tell TMZ his health battle went quickly downhill in the last 72 hours.

It was from there doctors saw that Eddie’s cancer had “spread to his brain and other organs.”

Eddie launched Van Halen in 1972. The original lineup included his brother Alex on drums, Michael Anthony on bass and David Lee Roth as the group’s frontman and main singer.

Eddie’s son Wolfgang later joined the group as its bassist in 2006. Wolfgang also took to social media to announce his dad’s passing.

Van Halen was known for their hits including “Panama,” “Jump” and “Hot for Teacher” among others. The group was “inducted into” The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in 2007.

Eddie is also known for playing the guitar solo in Michael Jackson’s 1983 smash hit “Beat It,” which helped Jackson crossover with rock audiences, along with giving the “Thriller” album the iconic status it deserves.

One of Eddie’s former members in Van Halen, Sammy Hagar, who had replaced Roth as the lead singer in 1985, paid his respects on social media.

Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family. pic.twitter.com/MQMueMF2XO — Sammy Hagar (@sammyhagar) October 6, 2020

