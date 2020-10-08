Donald Trump Doesn’t Want To Participate In Next Presidential Debate

The second 2020 presidential debate is currently in question after Donald Trump said Thursday he does not want to participate in a virtual debate.

“I’m not going to do a virtual debate,” Trump said during a Fox Business interview.

This comment from the President came just hours after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the second debate will be held virtually after the president tested positive for COVID-19.

JUST IN: President Trump says he won't participate in the debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden next week after organizers announced it would be held virtually https://t.co/GZ8TuCT5nL — CNN (@CNN) October 8, 2020

The second presidential debate is schedule to take place on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 9:00p.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: