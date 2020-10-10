Casanova & GBM Baby G “9Ward,” Miguel “Funeral” & More | Daily Visuals

Casanova’s been keeping a low profile as of late but today the Brooklyn representative comes out the shadows to ride with his homie, GBM Baby G.

In their duo clip to “9Ward,” Cas and GBM hit the block armed and politic on the porch with a gang of homies, plastic cups and the kind of heat you’d only see on a battlefield in the middle east… or a school shooting in middle America. Either or, just sayin.’

On the R&B tip, Miguel also makes his return after a lengthy absence and in his black-and-white clip to “Funeral” gives us an artsy look at what the afterlife might be in the world of Mad Max.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from King Von featuring Fivio Foreign, Kingg Bucc featuring NLE Choppa, and more.

CASANOVA & GBM BABY G – “9WARD”

MIGUEL – “FUNERAL”

BLACC ZACC FT. DABABY – “BANG”

KING VON FT. FIVIO FOREIGN – “I AM WHAT I AM”

KINGG BUCC FT. NLE CHOPPA – “TURN ME UP”

2ND GENERATION WU – “HEAVEN ON EARTH”

D FLOWERS – “GANG SHIT”

PESO PESO – “TRAPPIN & KILLIN”

ROBOY FT. GUCCI MANE, BIG SCARR, ETC. – “1017 LOADED”

LADONNIS – “SMACKDOWN”

GRAND OPUS – “HOLD YA HEAD UP”

PETER $UN – “WYLIN/CRANBERRY”

LB SPIFFY FT. 2KBABY – “GO PRO”

JAMAL GASOL – “NO CAP”

