It’s time to get your Amazon account up and running! According to Variety, the highly-anticipated Coming 2 America sequel will be release not in theaters, but via Amazon Studios.

Amazon Studios picked up the sequel, starring Eddie Murphy, from the distributor Paramount Pictures for a deal worth around $125 million.

Coming 2 America is slated to drop on via Amazon Studios on December 18th.

What was your favorite scene from the first Coming 2 America?

