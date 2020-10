Season 2 of Verzuz is back and heading to Atlanta. Saturday the Vezuz team announced fan could expect to see T.I. and Jeezy together on Thursday, November 19 at 8:00 p.m..

“#VERZUZ is back with Season 2!! T.I. vs Jeezy. Let the celebrations begin. Thursday, November 19th, 5PM PT/8PM ET. Watch it on our @VerzuzTV IG or in HD or on @AppleMusic. Drinks by @CIROC.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: