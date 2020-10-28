Dallas Police Keep Showing Up To Artist’s Home Over Terrifying Halloween Decorations

Like Christmas decorations, fans of Halloween usually go above and beyond to make their places look frightful and scary. There’s your giant spiders, your black cats, full moons and even scary pumpkins. But, one man in Dallas took his decorations so over the top — the police keep coming to his door.

Steve Novak said he’s been working on his Halloween decorations for four years and has hung dummies from the roof, laid them out on the sidewalk and even uses by his estimate, 20 gallons of fake blood. In total, he’s spent several hundred dollars on his decorations that have become a staple in his Dallas neighborhood.

“I’ve always been up to hijinks like flying ghosts or 7-foot tall snow sculptures of myself, so if I was gonna do Halloween, it was obvious that it should be hyperreal,” Novak told the Dallas Observer. “No lights, fog machine, or camp … something that would really freak people out walking by in the dark. So I whipped up some dummies and slung 20 gallons of blood all over.”

It takes Novak three to four days to put together the gory scene and every year, the police at least make one visit to his house because it looks almost too real.

There’s one dummy who lies on Novak’s roof with a machete driven through its head, another dummy lies in front of his door with a missing head, due probably to a save falling over and crushing him, a tipped over wheelbarrow which resembles a scene of someone trying to rid themselves of dismembered bodies in the middle of the night and more. Novak calls the wheelbarrow decoration his favorite.

“A kid walked by and asked me what happened to them; I said they ate too many Skittles,” he said.

Now THAT is how you do Halloween right. This guy got the cops called on him several times in Dallas. Photos: Steven Novak. pic.twitter.com/3sIahgwwaM — Joe Duncan (@JoeMDuncan) October 27, 2020

According to Novak, a neighbor called to complain about the scene and in actuality, the cops were cool with his designs.

“Neighbors told me cop cars were in front of my house a lot during the day,” he said. “I was only home twice to receive them. They told me they thought it was cool and that they were only there because they were required to reply to complaints from the sergeant.”

He added, “They were in formation at the door and when I opened it they asked me if it was all mine. I asked, ‘You mean the blood and the bodies? Yeah, that’s me.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Steve Novak

Dallas Police Keep Showing Up To Artist’s Home Over Terrifying Halloween Decorations was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: