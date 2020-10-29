Black Soprano Family “Grams In The Water,” Dave East “Pain (East Mix)” & More | Daily Visuals

Benny The Butcher might’ve made a bigger name for himself rocking alongside Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn in their Griselda group, but his Black Soprano Family got some work that we ain’t know we needed.

In their visuals to “Grams In The Water,” the Black Soprano Family show how they go about their “9 to 5” as they hit the streets in lavish automobiles to move some work while rope and gagging their competition. They need their own HBO series, b.

Back in Harlem Dave East hops on a classic Tupac instrumental and sips on some potion while kicking it with his peoples in his clip to “Pain (East Mix).” Should’ve shot this on a basketball court to make that Above The Rim reference but it is what it is.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Goodie Mob, Akeem Ali, and more.

BLACK SOPRANO FAMILY – “GRAMS IN THE WATER”

DAVE EAST – “PAIN (EAST MIX)”

GOODIE MOB – “FRONTLINE”

DESSY HINDS – “LABOR DAY”

AKEEM ALI – “KEEMY CASANOVA”

PAYROLL GIOVANNI – “WHAT I LOOK LIKE”

QUANDO RONDO – “WAY UP”

