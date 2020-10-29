CLOSE
Philly Rapper Freeway Mourns The Loss Of His Son

Hip-Hop legend Freeway announced today on social media the loss of his son Jihad.

There has not yet to be any confirmation for the cause of his death but a Twitter account alleged that Freeway’s son might have been shot.

This follows the death of another Philly rap legends son as earlier in the week Oschino lost his son in a car accident. Freeway’s son was following in his father’s shoes by making music. Jihadd went by the stage name “SNOWHADD”

More news to come as the story develops.

