Twitter Reacts To Missing Out On The Air Jordan 1 “Mocha” On The SNKRS App

Another Saturday, another much-anticipated Air Jordan release.

And with a new release comes the SNKRS app getting dragged because they missed out. This week the dragging is because of the Air Jordan 1 Mocha. Mocha Jordans usually hit the sales rack– just look at the cult classic Mocha 3s that finally retroed back in 2018.

But this time around, the Mocha’s were pretty hyped up because they are reminiscent of the limited edition 1s that Travis Scott designed earlier this year. Anything that the Houston rapper touches– whether it be merch, sneakers, or a personalized McDonald’s meal– turns into a must-have item. Like his sneakers, the Mocha 1s feature a white base and an upper that blends black leather and brown suede. Unlike his sneakers, you won’t have to pay thousands of bucks for them on retail sites like GOAT and StockX.

“This OG AJ1 employs a new twist on a familiar color scheme: Dark Mocha,” reads the Continuing its rich history with the Jordan Brand, the crisp Mocha color blocking on soft nubuck leather gives this OG a clean and subtle look.”

But like most Jordan 1s nowadays, if you thought it’d be an easy cop, you’re sorely mistaken. So after you take the L, you lick your wounds by heading to Twitter and suffering with all the other sneakerheads who also missed out.

Peep some of the funniest reactions below.

