Who Will Be Next? 2020 Presidential Election

As of November 2, former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 10 percent.

CNN has been tracking the polls since early voting began. The CNN Poll of Polls tracks the average poll results in the race for president according to their site. 24 hours before the election, 35.4 million people voted in person, and 61.2 million citizens cast their ballots by mail, according to the U.S Elections Project.

Two states, Texas and Hawaii have already exceeded their 2016 total turnout. Trump’s campaign manages to wage war in court, to limit the time states have to count ballots. While the Democratic Party and Joe Biden campaign push to extend the time due to the pandemic. On Sunday (Nov. 1) President Trump vowed to a legal protest against the Pennsylvania vote. “We’re going to go in the night as soon as that election’s over, we’re going in with our lawyers,” Trump said.

In order for Mr. Trump to reside in the oval office, he must win some of the states that are leaning towards Joe Biden. CNN politics polls show Trump leading in only 2 battleground states. There are 13 battleground states to watch in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Out of the 13 battleground states, 11 of them, being Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin are determining who will be the new president.

It is now too late to mail in your 2020 ballot. Contact your local news outlet to see voting dealing and learn about your local polls.