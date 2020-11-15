Shenseea Talks BET Cypher, Possible Drake Collab, New Album + More With DJ Trini & Ricky Platinum

Shenseea joins DJ Trini & Ricky Platinum for the KYS CULTURE BASH Show. She lets us know what she’s been up to during the pandemic and gives us the history on how she joined the music industry! The single “Lighters” is an international hit and Shenseea gives us the story behind the production! Also, Shenseea shares how she is caring for families in need and gifted 100 kids with tablets. See All of this and more in the full interview below…

