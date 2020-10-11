KYSCultureBash: WizKid Talks Life Before His Music Career, Life During This Pandemic + Details On His New Album!

Africa’s Starboy WizKid talks about his new album dropping on October 15, 2020, entitled “MADE IN LAGOS!” In this interview, WizKid also shares more on his background and life before music. Plus he gives DJ Trini and Ricky Platinum in the KYS Culture Bash Show, a different look inside his life during this pandemic.

Checkout the full interview below and tune into the KYS CULTURE BASH INTERNATIONAL SHOW every Sunday from 7-9pm on 939 WKYS!

