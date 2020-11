Rapper, Boosie is letting this fans know he’s “good” after being shot in Dallas on Saturday.

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper took to his IG story earlier this week to say “ I’m good. Appreciate all the happy birthday wishes and get will soon wishes. I love y’all.”

Boosie was shot in the leg Saturday, November 14 at Big T Bazaar in Dallas. The gunman has not been identified.

Prayers up for Boosie.

