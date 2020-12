It appears that things are on the up-and-up for rapper Lil Wayne and ex-girlfriend Denise Bidot. Bidot posted a number of pictures of her and Wayne from the Thanksgiving holiday.

She captioned on of the pics, “ Thanksgiving weekend was just perfect, Thankful every singe day.”

It was reported, that Bidot and Wayne called a quite and unfollowed each other ,on social media, following Wayne’s support of President Trump and his “platinum plan” for African Americans.

