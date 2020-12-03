Meek Mill To Donate Proceeds From New Lids Snapback To REFORM Alliance

Meek Mill recently dropped some new music for the first time in two years, a four-song EP called Quarantine Pack, and now he’s released a new line of headwear to celebrate its release.

Meek recently put out the fourth exclusive entry in his Dreamchasers hat collection, and it can found at only specific Lids locations or directly from Lids.com. Similar to the launch of his three previous hats, part of the proceeds from their sale will go to REFORM Alliance, where the rapper is also Founding Partner and co-chair.

In February 2019, Meek became co-owner and part investor in Lids, and the first Dreamchasers hat was released in November of that year. In an interview with Forbes Magazine, around the same time the first hat was being sold, Meek said, “Having my own line with LIDS is special, but I’m especially proud that proceeds from this hat will be used to help fix the broken criminal justice system… I’m grateful that our team at LIDS was committed to making a hat that’s stylish, but will go toward a greater cause.”

REFORM Alliance is a nonprofit organization focused on reforming the American criminal justice system by addressing and changing “the laws, policies, and practices that perpetuate the horrific injustice we’re seeing in America.”

Fellow Founding partner and entertainment mogul Jay-Z told CNN, “We want to be very clear, if someone commits a crime, they should go to jail… But these things are just disproportionate, and the whole world knows it.” The Alliance has its roots in a prison sentence handed to Meek Mill in November 2017 for a probation violation that occurred almost ten years after the initial infraction. The severity of Meek’s circumstance raised many questions about who gets sentenced, the extent to which they are sentenced, and the lingering generational effects of these situations.

To find a store near you to cop the hat, peep the official stockists’ list here.

