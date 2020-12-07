Cardi B Issues Warning To Men Ahead Of Verzuz Battle

Rapper, Cardi B has a strong warning for men, including her husband Offset, ahead of the upcoming Verzuz battle with Ashanti and Keyshia Cole.

“Warning to all you mans out there (including mine) be nice the day of the Ashanti VS Keyshia Verzuz battle. Its going to be a lot of singing with this face ( the unamused emoji) on you,” Cardi tweeted.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper went on to say in another tweet, “Wait a damn minute? Keyshia Cole & Ashanti are both Libras!? See I don’t mean to brag but I’m bragging. I can’t wait for this versus battle! It’s going to be so f**** good!!!”

You can see Keyshia and Ashanti face-off on December 12th.