Fans got a small taste of some new music from singer, SZA. The “Hit Different” artist shared two video of a recent studio session on her Tik Tok account.

When a fan questioned what she as doing in the studio, SZA replied back “#unreleased”.

No details have been released on when the “unreleased” music will drop.

Are you ready for some new SZA?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: