Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” is Number One on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 2020!

It’s the song that just won’t go away, not to mention that never seems to stop sounding good and fresh.

Almost one year after it went to the top of the charts, Mariah Carey’s 1994 classic “All I Want for Christmas is You” is once again the most popular song in the U.S.

Dec. 16, 2019 was when the Christmas favorite hit the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the first time, despite being released 25 years earlier. Now, after hitting the number two spot on the same chart in 2020, what has become Carey’s biggest Holiday hit is number one this year on the Hot 100 for the week that is starting on Dec. 19.

The song is in good company with other Christmas favorites.

From Uproxx:

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” has tied the record for the holiday song with the most time spent at No. 1 on the Hot 100, joining The Chipmunks’ “The Chipmunk Song.” Additionally, she and Rihanna are now the only two artists ever to have seven songs spend at least four weeks at No. 1. As for Carey’s new holiday single, “Oh Santa” with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, that debuts at No. 76 on this week’s chart.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Dec. 19, 2020) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 14, 2020

.@MariahCarey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" ties the record for the longest-leading holiday song at No. 1 on the #Hot100 of all time, with The Chipmunks's "The Chipmunk Song," with David Seville. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 14, 2020

.@MariahCarey joins @rihanna as the only artists in history with seven songs to spend at least four weeks at No. 1 on the #Hot100. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 14, 2020

Carey’s signature Holiday tune is also number one in the UK at the same time this year. It is the first time that song has reached the top position over there.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of CBS Photo Archive and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Mat Hayward and Getty Images

Third Picture and First through Fourth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Times She’s Showed Us She’s Still Got It 10 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Times She’s Showed Us She’s Still Got It 1. MARIAH CAREY AT THE 33RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 1991 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. MARIAH CAREY AT THE 27TH ANNUAL AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2000 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. MARIAH CAREY AT THE NRJ AWARDS, 2003 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. MARIAH CAREY AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. MARIAH CAREY AT WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2018 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. MARIAH CAREY IN THE UK, 2018 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. MARIAH CAREY AR NIKKI BEACH SAINT BARTH NYE PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. MARIAH CAREY AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. MARIAH CAREY AT VARIETY'S POWER OF WOMEN: LOS ANGELES, 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. MARIAH CAREY AT THE CEREMONIAL LIGHTING OF THE Empire State BUILDING, 2019 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Times She’s Showed Us She’s Still Got It Happy Birthday Mariah Carey! Here Are 10 Times She’s Showed Us She’s Still Got It [caption id="attachment_3090433" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Romain Maurice / Getty[/caption] When you talk about the top 10 vocalist of our time, Mariah Carey can easily be placed on that list. She’s been hitting those high notes that break champagne glasses since she was a teen. Beyond her amazing range, she’s written classic chat-topping songs that will forever be a part of the Hip Hop-R&B culture. With 15 Billboard Music Awards, 10 American Music Awards, and 5 Grammy Awards on her mantle, there is no denying her talent. As Mariah’s fame grew, so did her wardrobe. She went through a variety of fashion themes throughout her career. She started off with simple black dresses and her naturally curly brunette hair. She then graduated to butterflies and pastels, eventually morphing into all things pink and glittery. Now she keeps it simple in with her luscious blonde hair, sparkly ball gowns, and oversized fur coats. To sum it up, Mariah’s style is extravagant, glamorous, and extremely feminine. As she hits the 50 year mark, I am in awe of how good she looks. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she shows us she’s still got it.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” is Number One on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 2020! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com