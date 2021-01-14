A couple of months ago a man went viral when he showered his girl in designer as a push gift only to be heartbroken later. He just shared to social media that after all the gifts and even having the infamous Burberry baby mama, baby daddy photoshoot, he finds out that the kid isn’t his. So Lore’l wants to know, how does that work with the gifts now? Drop your thoughts on this whole topic below!

Who's Cappin?! Man That Went Viral For Showering His Woman With Push Presents Says Baby May Not Be His

