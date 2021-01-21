CLOSE
GG Townson & Laila Odom Talk About What They Learned About Salt-N-Pepa That Surprised Them!

The actresses of Lifetime’s latest Biopic “SALT-N-PEPA” shared the most surprising thing they learned about the historic hip hop duo. GG Townson and Laila Odom told the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry what they felt made the iconic pairs friendship real and the similarities they shared with the ladies on Salt-N-Pepa.

“Salt-N-Pepa” premieres on Saturday, January 23 at 8 pm/7c, immediately followed by the “Let’s Talk About Salt-N- Pepa” Documentary at 11 pm/10c.

