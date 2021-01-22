CLOSE
Diva’s Daily Dirt: ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ Biopic Will Air This Saturday on Lifetime

Salt-N-Pepa

‘Salt-N-Pepa’ Biopic Will Air This Saturday on Lifetime

 

‘Salt-N-Pepa’ biopic airs this Saturday on Lifetime! The three-hour movie will take fans on the crazy journey from high school best friends, working for Sears – to Multi-platinum international rap icons. After the film’s premiere, Salt-N-Pepa will be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming Grammy’s in March as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this spring.

