Diva’s Daily Dirt: ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ Biopic Will Air This Saturday on Lifetime

‘Salt-N-Pepa’ Biopic Will Air This Saturday on Lifetime

‘Salt-N-Pepa’ biopic airs this Saturday on Lifetime! The three-hour movie will take fans on the crazy journey from high school best friends, working for Sears – to Multi-platinum international rap icons. After the film’s premiere, Salt-N-Pepa will be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming Grammy’s in March as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this spring.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: