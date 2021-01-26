Paying Tribute To Kobe Bryant, Predictions For The Big Game + More! Run That Back S3E8

RUN THAT BACK Season 3 Episode 8

Aladdin Da Prince and Deja Perez pay tribute to the life of Kobe Bryant as it comes to a year since his, Gianna Bryant, and the other passengers’ deaths. Definitely a day none of us will forget. Also in this episode, Aladdin and Perez give their honest feedback on the Tiger Woods documentary and make predictions on who will win the BIG GAME!! Plus we’re happy to see Trey Songz is back home after his altercation with the police at the KC Chiefs game and we have two “Go Hard Award” contenders but we need you to decide the winner! Watch all of this and more in episode 8 below! RUN IT!

