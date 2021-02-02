CLOSE
Ari Fletcher Confirms Breakup with MoneyBagg Yo

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Host Medusa

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

2021 is not looking good for relationships. Ari Fletcher has confirmed that she and Moneybagg Yo have called it quits. Ari made the announcement of the breakup on Twitter. 

“He single y’all he want y’all to know so bad,” Ari tweeted. 

Ari went on to say in another tweet, “He broke my heart. I’m so depressed”.

 

News of the couple’s breakup comes just days after fans noticed the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

