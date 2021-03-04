Jermaine Fowler on Coming 2 America, Idolizing Eddie Murphy, & The Best Advice He Got On Set

Actor, producer and writer Jermaine Fowler is dripping in black excellence. From playing Mark Clark in Judas and the Black Messiah to now Coming 2 America, Fowler discusses his journey for this new role. As a comedian first, he explains how he built his confidence and translated his skills for acting. He opens up about how he landed the role, growing up idolizing Eddie Murphy, and what he learned while on set.

