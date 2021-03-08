CLOSE
[Watch] Amala – Tik Tok | AMPD

AMPD: Amala

Source: Derek Admana / AMPD

It’s no secret, with its origins in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area (DMV) that AMPD has put on for its local talent. Some recent performances from the area that have captured attention via AMPD are Amala, Big Tizzy, and Yung Swury.

For background on Amala, she is a rising star out-of-the-box artist from the DMV! Last year in 2020, she released two popular singles “On Demand” and “Tik Tok”, the latter of which reached 100,000 views on the YouTube video.

With its base and reach growing nationally, AMPD remains firm in the belief that it wants to be a resource for local talent to be showcased at the highest level.

