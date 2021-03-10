She Is… Honoree: Fire Chief Tiffany D. Green

Tiffany D. Green is a devoted wife, mother and resident of Prince George’s County. She enjoys spending quality time with family and friends. Living a life of service brings her ultimate joy.

As a 24-year veteran of the Fire Service, Chief Green holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Safety and a Master’s Degree in Emergency and Disaster Management. In March 1999, she became a career firefighter with the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department after serving as a volunteer firefighter for the Oxon Hill Volunteer Fire Department. On February 4, 2020, she became Prince George’s County’s thirteenth Fire Chief and the first female appointed to this position. Prior to this historic appointment, she served as the Chief Deputy. In her capacity as the Chief Deputy, she was responsible for the Administrative Services Command. Under this command, she managed the agency’s Human Resources, Fiscal Affairs, Information Management, Risk Management and the Office of Service Excellence, Accreditation & Research. During her tenure, Fire Chief Green also served as the Director of the Fire/EMS Training and Leadership Academy where her primary obligation was to provide training and career development for over 900 sworn personnel and approximately 1,000 volunteer members of the department. She also managed the High School Fire Science (Cadet) Program, designed for high school students who are interested in working in the Fire Services profession.

Prior to her Command Staff experience, Chief Green served in a wide array of agency roles: Fire Fighter, Paramedic, Station Commander, Battalion Chief, Executive Assistant to the Public Safety Director, Chief of Staff for the Director of Homeland Security, Special Events Coordinator and Stadium Commander for FedEx Field. To her success, Chief Green strongly credits hard work, preparation and commitment. She is most sought after in the areas of project management, community partnerships and emergency preparedness.

She Is… Honoree: Fire Chief Tiffany D. Green was originally published on mymajicdc.com

