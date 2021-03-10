She Is… Honoree: Co-Pastor Susie Owens

Evangelist Dr. Susie C. Owens is a native Texan and a product of the Boston Public School System. She is a graduate of Bethel Bible Institute, where she earned an Associate of Arts degree in New Testament Studies in 1970. Understanding her call to teach, she pursued the field of education, graduating from Brooks College in 1972 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Early Childhood Education. In May of 1999, she received a Master of Arts degree in Religious Studies from Howard University School of Divinity. In June of 2013, she received her doctoral degree in African American Leadership from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, CA.

She has been in the ministry for over forty years, during which time her gift and calling has made room for her, allowing her to minister on a global platform, as she has traveled extensively throughout the United States, as well as abroad. Her unique presentation of the gospel has enabled her to minister to many denominations, organizations and institutions, and as a result she is a much sought after preacher, teacher, leader, coach and counselor. It has been her privilege to serve at countless retreats, conferences, seminars, services, symposiums, conventions, political platforms and more. Whether ministering to small gatherings or to tens of thousands, her response to the call mandated over her life is a resounding yes. The trademark of her ministry remains to be the constant conveyance of the message of Jesus Christ, which she consistently delivers with clarity, power and anointing under the auspices of the Holy Spirit. She is the wife of Archbishop Alfred A. Owens, Jr., D. Min., who is the pastor of Greater Mt. Calvary Holy Church in Washington, D.C.; a progressive, inner-city church with an adult membership of more than 7,000. Dr. Owens serves alongside her husband in ministry as the Co-Pastor and as the International First Lady of Mt. Calvary Holy Church of America, Inc.

She is the author of three books; Unless Two Agree, Memorable Moments and Soaring Above The Ceiling. In her spare time, she enjoys the theater and reading. Finally, she is the proud mother of two children, Alfred Thomas and Kristel Moneek and grandmother of seven Nathan, Darian, Nicholas, William, Kaiden, Kiyson and Karter and one granddaughter Kieress.

She Is… Honoree: Co-Pastor Susie Owens was originally published on mymajicdc.com

