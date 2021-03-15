CLOSE
Jackie Paige
HomeJackie Paige

Rapper Lil Wayne Shares Feelings On This Year’s Grammys

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
Lil Wayne

Source: @ACThePlug / HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.COM

 

Rapper, Lil Wayne had a few things he needed to get off his chest today. The “How To Love” rapper took to Twitter Monday to share he is still not happy with the Grammys. 

Wayne, who has picked up 5 Grammys throughout his career, shared late last year he was upset  he was not nominated or invited to this year’s award event.

 

Do you think Wayne was snubbed an award this year?

grammys , How To Love , Lil Wayne , Twitter

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Nick Cannon Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated February 2021)
Celebrities Support The Black Lives Matter Movement
101 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close