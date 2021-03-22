Diva’s Daily Dirt: Quavo Did Not Repossess Bentley He Bought Saweetie

Quavo Did NOT Repossess Bentley He Bought Saweetie

Rumors were swirling that Quavo repossessed Saweetie’s ‘ICY GIRL’ Bentley early Saturday morning but according to TMZ, Huncho says this is simply not true.

Fans started the speculations after the hip hop couple’s ‘public break up’ on Twitter last Friday. However, Saweetie still has the luxury car Quavo gifted her for Christmas. Now, the question is, will she continue to drive an old gift from her ex? Well, have you actually seen it? Because I still would.

Nicki Minaj’s Mother Files $150 Million Dollar Lawsuit

Last month, Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj was killed in a hit-and-run incident. According to police, the driver of the other car “exited his vehicle, stood over the victim, asked him if ‘he was ok,’ before fleeing the scene. The driver, later identified as Charles Polevich, eventually turned himself in. The Maraj’s attorneys announced the $15 Million dollar lawsuit on IG and called Polevich’s actions as ‘criminal and cowardly.’ We hope justice is served swiftly.

