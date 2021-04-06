Young Rising Photographer Quil Lemons Is Behind Keke Palmer’s Breathtaking InStyle Cover

Keke Palmer covers InStyle Magazine in a gorgeous spread of photos celebrating being authentically Black. She posts her cover for the spread on a recent Instagram post exclaiming, “Truly, this was the funnest shoot I’ve ever had!!” The true gem is a young photographer named Quil Lemons, who is responsible for creating these breathtaking images.

The actress and television host thanked editorial photographer, Quil Lemons, who she worked with on the spread. She recalled a few words he gave to her during the 12 hour day of shooting, “Baby YOU KEKE PALMER, we going full editorial PERIOD.” That brief conversation created a full spread of stunning photos of Keke Palmer serving Black girl realness.

The colorful, printed outfits styled by Mindy Le Brock accompanied by an array of hairstyles crafted to perfection by stylist Nikki Nelms assisted in the gorgeous photos released today.

One cold Instagram direct message to InStyle’s Editor-in-Chief, Laura Brown, led to a huge moment for Keke Palmer and her entire creative team. The artist shares her gratitude in the caption saying, “And to think, this all happened because I dm’d you @laurabrown99!! Thank you, for giving Quil and I the space to be creative.”

Brown shared her excitement saying “It’s the subtlety for me.” We agree! The shoot turned out fantastic.

In the story for InStyle, Keke shares how she’s unapologetically standing in her light and not hiding who she truly is. Palmer shares how intentional she was bringing her authentic self to the Los Angeles shoot. She envisioned going big! Once her and photographer Quil Lemons started plotting she shared with Instyle, “Quil said, ‘I just want to have this freaking moment of you with these horses. But from the clothing styles to the environments we were in, it was just important to us to show things that are true and specific to Black culture. I really wanted to bring back that down-home, rose-from-the-concrete vibe, which is not overly refined.”

Palmer goes on to share more looks from the shoot. She captions her next series of photos, “In a world where you are told your culture looks good on everyone but you, to hell with them all. In the words of me on my first album.. ‘yes I’m hood H-O-O-D, don’t speak on it if you don’t know what it means. I was raised in the hood, overcame in the hood, I’m not ashamed of the hood cause the hood is in me!’ It’s not an aesthetic. It’s who I am. I love you @quillemons.”

In addition to her many talents including acting, dancing and singing alike, the living legend that is Keke Palmer certainly knows how to serve looks. Photographer Quil Lemons would not allow Keke to forget just how legendary she is.

The young photographer has been working tirelessly to create images that are vibrant and depict his muse in their natural essence. At the age of 23, he started to create more traction after his work with artist, Billie Eilish, becoming the youngest photographer to shoot a cover for Vanity Fair.

Lemons’ photos are breathtaking, and surely the journey has just begun. We look forward to seeing more of what’s to come for the young photographer who continues to create imagery surrounding Black art in a new wave of creative talent. There are no bounds for Quil Lemons!

Young Rising Photographer Quil Lemons Is Behind Keke Palmer’s Breathtaking InStyle Cover was originally published on globalgrind.com

