Jackie Paige
Rapper NBA YoungBoy Claps Back At Wendy Williams

NBA Youngboy mugshot

Source: Baton Rouge PD / NBA Youngboy

 

Rapper, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, is clapping back at Wendy Williams, after the talk show host addressed his recent arrest during the “Hot Topics” segment of her show.

In a social media post, to an account that is allegedly affiliated with NBA’s team, the rapper said, “For you to let me suffer in peace tell MS WENDY WILLIAM i say she got a good soul and she’s a beautiful women I can see that threw all the bad comments thrown at her tell her count her blessings ( STAY IN GOOD SPIRIT).”

 

NBA was arrested back on March 23rd in Los Angeles.

