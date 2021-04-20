CLOSE
Jackie Paige
HomeJackie Paige

DaBaby Racks Up On Platinum Plaques

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

 

DaBaby

Source: Spicy Rico / Interscope

Charlotte, North Carolina rapper, DaBaby is racking up on the platinum plaques. During his visit to Orlando, Florida, South Coast Music  Group’s CEO, Arnold Taylor, presented the rapper with a number of platinum plaques for his hit projects, Baby On Baby, Kirk, and Blame It On Baby.

In addition, DaBaby was also presented with plaques for “Rockstar,” with Roddy Ricch that is now five-times platinum, “Suge,” which is four-times platinum, “Bop,” which is now three-times platinum, “Vibes,” and “Toes,” which are both double platinum and “Intro,” “Going Baby,” and “Baby Sitter,” with Offset that are both certified platinum.

Congratulations to DaBaby!

 

Babysitter , Charlotte , DaBaby , North Carolina , offset , Rockstar , roddy ricch , South Coast Music , Vibes

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Ceaser of Black Ink Crew Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated March 2021)
Ceaser Black Ink Crew: New York
102 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close