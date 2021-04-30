Bankroll Freddie New Single ‘Pop It’ Featuring Megan Thee Stallion Out Now!

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Arkansas native Bankroll Freddie just dropped his new album ‘Big Bank‘ with a dope feature ‘Pop It‘ from our favorite hot girl Megan Thee Stallion! Also, he’s worked with some of your favorites like Memphis’ own Young Dolph and Moneybagg Yo. Now, Bankroll’s first song on the album is ‘ Set The Record Straight‘ and he made it clear to Quick and Diva that he has his own sound, and goes onto explain how many artist from Arkansas are constantly looked over. Listen, Bankroll Freddie stamped Arkansas with ‘Big Bank’ okay, period! Now, Bankroll is the only artist from Arkansas to sign with record label Quality Control (QC) and it seems as though his experience has been positive, ‘its like being on the All-Star team with Lebron‘- we already know he’s coming out the gate winning! He shared some interesting facts about himself with Quick and Diva like how much money he’d like to make before he can relax, etc.

Go stream ‘Big Bank‘ out now, you definitely won’t be disappointed!

Watch Bankroll Freddie ‘Pop It’ featuring the ‘Hot girl coach’ Megan Thee Stallion

To see what else Bankroll Freddie is up to, check out the full interview below :

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INTERVIEWS FROM THE QUICKSILVA SHOW WITH DOMINIQUE DA DIVA

Also On 93.9 WKYS: