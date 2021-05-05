Diva’s Daily Dirt: Saweetie Talks About Break Up In W Magazine

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie Talks About Break Up In W Magazine

With her The Pretty Girl Playlist EP being the soundtrack for all the Icy Girls right now, Saweetie is letting us in on how she was feeling the day we all found out her and Quavo were officially no longer a couple. The ‘Back to the Streets’ rapper was shooting vintage realness with Zerina Akers (Beyoncé’s stylist) for W Magazine’s music issue. Saweetie looked fabulous in a plethora of bangin’ looks from the 1960’s.

Now we know the Bay Area rapper was dealing with a break up during the day of this shoot and how she decided to cope with it:

“I’ve learned that the world doesn’t stop for anybody,” Saweetie said later when reflecting on the online reaction to the breakup. “And it’s for sure not going to stop for me just because I got my heart broke. I was grateful to be doing the photo shoot. I was like, I can deal with all this later.”

On refusing to let her breakup derail her emotionally: “Work is what I love most. What separates the greats from the pack is endurance. And resilience. I could give my attention to something that could drain me or I could focus on what would empower me. And that is this shoot.”

On setting goals for herself: “I have goals. In quarantine, I did a lot of mood-boarding. I had mood boards for fashion, music, and lifestyle. Lifestyle would be, what kind of cars do I want to have? What kind of house? When do I want to have kids? If I want to be a fashion girl, how far do I go with that? If you want to be successful, you have to be detailed in life.”

Teasing her new album: “The world is going to be shocked by my new music. From now on, I think they’re going to be shocked by everything I do. Shocked in a good way. Shocked in a way that makes the world pay attention.”

