The Lo Down: Simon Shares The Video Receipts Allegedly Proving Falynn Cheated On Him

The Lo Down is filled with a lot of break-ups and a lot of drama. Mariah Carey allegedly got into a massive disagreement with Jay-Z and left Roc Nation. According to The Neighborhood Talk, she’s moving on to different management and wants nothing to do with the New York rapper because of the disagreement pertaining to her career.

In other news, Simon Guobadia is not letting up on his ex-wife Falynn Guobadia. Lore’l said he might as well have a peach with the receipts he’s dropping on social media.

