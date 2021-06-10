Diva’s Daily Dirt: VERZUZ Just Announced A Fire Summer 2021 Line-Up

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

VERZUZ Just Announced A Fire Summer 2021 Line-Up

Next Wednesday June 16, the ladies of Hip Hop are uniting to go hit for hit in a Verzuz celebration!

The week after that Soulja Boy and Bow Wow will finally face off in their highly anticipated VERZUZ battle live from Los Angeles.

It looks like things are just heating up with their Summer 2021 line up though, as they’ve warned fans to ‘stay tuned,’ as they are going international!

Lori Harvey Speaks Out For The First Time

As you may remember, a few weeks back, 42 Dugg leaked a track in which Future mentioned Lori Harvey’s step dad Steve Harvey. The 24-year-old model’s name began to trend all over social media and as usual, we never heard a peep from her. Harvey, without a doubt, seems to be one of the most unbothered celebrities on the internet.

In a recent rare interview with Bustle, Harvey finally speaks on all of the rumors and gossip.

“I think they get from me that I try to just not let any type of negativity or rumors or anything like that make me stoop down to that level and go back and forth with it or whatever,” she said regarding her fans. “Just maintain my position of I know who I am, I know what’s going.”

“I just try to stay up here and take the high road in every situation. So I think that would probably be what they get from me, because I am private, so I like to just give enough,” she continued.

Now of course Lori is now in a romantic relationship with Michael B. Jordan and she explain how they keep their relationship on the low.

“I think we’re both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do we want to post this? Do we not? We have a conversation about it, like ‘You want to post this or we keep this to ourselves?’ We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us,” she said. “So [we want to] give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.”

Aren’t we all Lori? Kudos on always taking the high road. It’s giving classy!

Safaree Asks Judge To Allow Him To See Birth Of Second Child

Is Safaree going to be able to see the birth of his second child?

According to TMZ, the LHHNY reality star is worried that if the judge does not force his estranged wife Erica Mena to allow him in the delivery room, he will miss the birth of their second child. It’s no secret that Erica filed for divorce last month after less than two years of marriage, and she’s asking for primary custody of the kids while Safaree is challenging her on that.

Safaree is asking the judge to force Mena to allow his presence. We sure hope these two work things out amicably. Nobody wins when the family feuds.

