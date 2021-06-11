Migos “Avalanche,” Cordae ft. Young Thug “Wassup” & More | Daily Visuals

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Last night the Migos returned to the rap game with the drop of their latest LP Culture III, so naturally to accompany the release the three-man group drop some visuals in support of their latest effort.

Having debuted their latest single “Avalanche” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the ATL trio now come through with some visuals for the cut in which they keep that Blues Brothers vibe poppin’ with matching suits and fedoras in the studio while they lay it down on the cut.

From the studio to the underground, Cordae gets ready to put hands on his rivals in his Young Thug assisted clip to “Wassup” where Fight Club is the name of the game and the young rapper is feelin’ froggy!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kodak Black, Sean Paul, and more.

MIGOS – “AVALANCHE”

CORDAE FT. YOUNG THUG – “WASSUP”

KODAK BLACK – “FEELIN PEACHY”

SEAN PAUL – “LION HEART”

GUCCI MANE FT. POOH SHIESTY – “LIKE 34 & 8”

2FEETBINO & CRISTO – “OTR FREESTYLE”

ANKHLEJOHN & ROME STREETZ – “STOVE TOP SERENADE”

YUNGEEN ACE – “GIVING UP”

