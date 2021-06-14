Police: Man Steals Ambulance During Medical Episode

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

A 38-year-old man having medical episode stole an ambulance early Monday morning, according to police. The ambulance has since been recovered.

It happened on the 900 block of Seagull Avenue around 1:22 a.m.. A Baltimore City Fire Department Medical Unit was responding to a call for service at the time.

While they were inside of the location, the man jumped into the ambulance and took off toward Patapsco Avenue.

Officers were able to stop the ambulance on Potee and South Hanover Streets just blocks from Harbor Hospital.

They arrested the man and that’s when he told officers he was having a heart attack and that’s why he stole the ambulance.

After speaking to him, police determined he was in fact going through a medical crisis.

There was no damage done to the ambulance.

Source: CBS Baltimore

