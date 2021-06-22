93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Kevin McCall is cappin’ today after his recent appearance on the “Kraig Smith Podcast.” He was a guest on the show where he publically admitted to hitting women in the clip. In the podcast episode, you can hear his anger escalate to the point where they went on a break so that things can cool off. McCall does have a child with Eva Marcille and she’s even spoken out about it.

Lore’l is reading him in Who’s Cappin’ below.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Who’s Cappin?! Kevin McCall Lashes Out On Interviewer Over Questions About Abusing Eva Marcille was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: