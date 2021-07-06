New Study Proves That LeBron James Is Most Trolled Athlete Over The Past Year

One named immediately comes to mind when you think of star NBA players responding to the trolls.
Brooklyn Net’s Kevin Durant has ditched his burner accounts to respond to his nearly 20 million Twitter fans directly. Still, ironically enough, he’s not the NBA star who gets hounded the most on social media because that title is reserved for The King, LeBron James. Pickswise conducted a study highlighting the abuse athletes receive on social media, and James came in first with 122,568 abusive messages over the past year.
We all know how contentious sports fans can get, and social media allows people to throw rocks and hide their hands with little to no repercussions.
“There are few topics that drive conversation like sport. While healthy debate is a good thing, the accessibility afforded by social media has opened up a pandora’s box of trolling and abusive messages aimed at athletes,” reads the press release. “To showcase what elite athletes now have to live with, Pickswise analysed every tweet sent to professionals in the sports of Football, Basketball, Soccer, Tennis, Golf, and Ice Hockey over the last year.”
To understand how much hate James gets, it’s important to note that the next most hated athlete is soccer star Marcus Rashford with a little more than 32,000 yearly negative comments. Coming in third is Tom Brady, who, despite making history this year by leaving the New England Patriots and winning his 7th Super Bowl ring at the age of 43 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, got 28,151 hate messages this year.
Kevin Durant came in next as he and the Brooklyn Nets super team failed to make it to the Finals due to injuries that sidelined James Harden and Kyrie Irving even though the Slim Reaper delivered phenomenal performances in their absence. However, the other two members of the Nets’ Big 3 were also on the list’s top 20, which also included NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace, Portland’s sharpshooter Damian Lillard, Cristiano Ronaldo, Steph Curry, and Odell Beckham Jr.
Get a look at the entire list here. We’re surprised someone like Patrick Beverley didn’t make a late run in the rankings.
Twitter Reacts To Pat Beverley Pushing Chris Paul To The Floor
Twitter Reacts To Pat Beverley Pushing Chris Paul To The Floor
1.
1 of 21
He pushed CP3 all the way to the finals pic.twitter.com/6poAMcjqzx— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 1, 2021
2.
2 of 21
Chris Paul:— Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) July 1, 2021
Pat Bev: MAN FUCK THAT
3.
3 of 21
“It hurt. It stings.”— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2021
Chris Paul on getting pushed by Pat Bev pic.twitter.com/eiDlL1kF8n
4.
4 of 21
This was Pat Bev pic.twitter.com/Nlwd7CjGeU— America is musty (@DragonflyJonez) July 1, 2021
5.
5 of 21
Pat Bev was in the group that went to lunch at 10am in high school— The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) July 1, 2021
6.
6 of 21
Pat Bev definitely washes his clothes in the sink.— BEAN 🏁🏁🏁 (@MGRADS) July 1, 2021
7.
7 of 21
Pat Bev when he sees Damian Lillard in Cancun pic.twitter.com/2kaCROwUbk— Jimmy (@jimmy_koski) July 1, 2021
8.
8 of 21
Pat Bev loves nothing more than to piss in the punch bowl and tonight someone finally dumped it on his head.— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 1, 2021
9.
9 of 21
Smoking the Pat Bev Pack pic.twitter.com/pdfJctDkuh— 💫FinalsSzn°💫 (@Ayton_SZN) July 1, 2021
10.
10 of 21
Pat Bev waiting for CP3 at the Suns bus pic.twitter.com/jylZwUsCNK— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 1, 2021
11.
11 of 21
Pat Bev currently ….. pic.twitter.com/ihEVJ7lCXd— JMcGill 🎥🏀🏁 (@IamJMcGill) July 1, 2021
12.
12 of 21
LMFAO he aint say nothing and Pat Bev aint like it— Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) July 1, 2021
13.
13 of 21
CP3 in the Suns huddle after Pat Bev got ejected 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KEyPTU8BGY— Hugh Glass (@Hugh_Glass32) July 1, 2021
14.
14 of 21
Suns in 4 guy to Pat Bev after the game: pic.twitter.com/cHylTh6CZb— LeBron’s IQ (@emanuelgodina) July 1, 2021
15.
15 of 21
Reporters: so why did you push Chris Paul?— Ric Shep (@keepit1shep) July 1, 2021
Pat Bev: pic.twitter.com/O4SwRCca7q
16.
16 of 21
Reminder that PatBev and Pandemic Paul don’t deserve to win anything pic.twitter.com/QN70ipW2bQ— MAMBA 4 EVA 🐍 (@feebeegb) July 1, 2021
17.
17 of 21
Pat Bev erased everything he busted hustled and scrapped for with that no look shove .. damn. Bro— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) July 1, 2021
18.
18 of 21
Pat Bev about to go push some unfortunate tourists out of the way for a margarita in Cancun 😤😤😤— sreekar (@sreekyshooter) July 1, 2021
19.
19 of 21
Pat Bev, PG13 and LBJ in Cancun pic.twitter.com/arhcjGOWTP— Edwin B. Wabwire (@ewabwire2008) July 1, 2021
20.
20 of 21
Nobody:— The Scumlorian (@notChvnel) July 1, 2021
Pat Bev after the game: pic.twitter.com/RocHBsWnIO
21.
21 of 21
lmao CP3 going to his first finals and got pat bev ejected on the way what a legend— Matt Spivey (@mattspivey91) July 1, 2021
New Study Proves That LeBron James Is Most Trolled Athlete Over The Past Year was originally published on cassiuslife.com