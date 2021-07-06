Diva’s Daily Dirt: Prosecutors Won’t Seek Death Penalty In Pop Smoke Case

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Prosecutors Won’t Seek Death Penalty In Pop Smoke Case

Prosecutors won’t seek the death penalty in the senseless slaying of Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, a Los Angeles County deputy district attorney revealed Tuesday.

Corey Walker, 20, the only adult suspect among a group of teens charged with the murder, appeared in court for re-arraignment but didn’t enter a new plea because a system glitch prevented prosecutors from filing the special paperwork confirming the decision.

Los Angeles County deputy district attorney revealed today that prosecutors won’t be seeking the death penalty in the senseless murder of Brooklyn rap star Pop Smoke. Twenty year old, Corey Walker, the only adult suspect among a group of teens charged with the murder, appeared in court today (Tuesday, July 6) but failed to enter a new plea because of a system glitch. According to District Attorney Hilary Williams, the max sentence Walker could receive is life without parole. Walker has to formally enter a plea again in court tomorrow.

Prayers Up For Gunna

Gunna is currently hospitalized and recovering from an unknown condition. Yesterday, we saw the rapper on video from a hospital room via Akademiks IG:

The video shows the ‘Drip Too Hard’ rapper in a hospital bed enjoying Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s new E! Reality series. Prayers up for Gunna on a speedy recovery.

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

Also On 93.9 WKYS: