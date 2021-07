93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Need a little motivation to get your COVID-19 vaccine? Rapper, Juvenile and Mannie Fresh have teamed to to bring you “Vax That Thang Up.” Yes, a remix to their hit song “Back That Azz Up.”

Check out the song below:

The remix was made in partnership with BLK, a dating app for Black singles, to encourage singles to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Will you be “Vaxing That Thang Up?’