Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

They’re Back! All Six Members Of New Edition Working On Tour & Las Vegas Residency

No details have been released yet in regards to the tour and Vegas residency but we know the candy girls will be in attendance once announced.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

2022 looks to be a big year for Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, and Mike. Ralph and Johnny too!

According to Variety, New Edition has signed a deal with Creative Arts Agency and they will represent all six members of the group. CAA and NE are planning a 30-city arena tour and a residency in Las Vegas in 2022.  In a press release from CAA, the organization plans to oversee the band “in all areas worldwide, including Music Touring, Theatre, Literature, TV/Film, Production, and Composing, among many others.”

New Edition is one of R&B’s most iconic groups, ever. Since the release of their classic hit “Candy Girl” in 1984, NE has released six studio albums, along with solo music from Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill. With Bell Biv DeVoe, Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins, and Ricky Bell gain success with their iconic hits “Poison” and “Do Me.” In 2017, BET aired the three-night biopic “The New Edition Story,” with over 29 million total viewers, according to the press release. That same year, the group was honored with BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

On July 1st, in a partnership with the Essence Festival, Bobby Brown took on Keith Sweat in the Swizz Beatz/Timbaland platform Verzuz.

Source | Variety

 

RELATED: Unc Vibes: Keith Sweat & Bobby Brown Had Two-Step Twitter Rolling During VERZUZ Battle

RELATED: Pop Quiz: Are You A New Edition Super Fan?

RELATED: Inspire U: One on One With Ralph Tresvant

The FUNNIEST Twitter Reactions to Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Verzuz Battle

25 photos Launch gallery

The FUNNIEST Twitter Reactions to Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Verzuz Battle

Continue reading The FUNNIEST Twitter Reactions to Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Verzuz Battle

The FUNNIEST Twitter Reactions to Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Verzuz Battle

[caption id="attachment_4139277" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Erika Goldring / Getty[/caption] Verzuz battles are nothing without the comments… and social media definitely did not disappoint during Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat’s song-for-song showdown. The big event took place Thursday night (July 1) and was part of the 2021 Essence Festival Virtual Experience. RELATED: Bobby Brown Honored With A Street In His Hometown Of Boston Upon hearing news that the pair agreed to the matchup, fans were split on who’d emerge victorious. DJ Cassidy kept the party going between performances, spinning a memorable mix of throwbacks like “Remember The Time”, “Poison” and the 1991 Boyz II Men smash hit “Motownphilly.” Both artists stepped on stage with an arsenal of tunes to choose from. Keith Sweat may be best known as a solo artist and songwriter, with classics like “Twisted,” “Make it Last Forever,” and “Nobody,” under his belt. But don’t forget he also has numerous credits as a songwriter, plus additional cuts alongside Gerald LeVert and Johnny Gill from their time as LSG. Of course, Bobby’s catalogue needs no introduction. Outside of his solo releases and songs with Whitney Houston, his run with New Edition helped make the crew one of the top musical acts in the 80s. His 1988 debut album, Don’t Be Cruel, was a musical triumph: Amassing millions of records sold and solidifying Bobby’s spot as the official R&B Bad Boy of his day. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FTirKGiXnmc So who lost? Who walked away the winner? Depends on who you ask. Take a look at the battle yourself in the video or head down to the gallery for some of the funniest Verzuz commentary, courtesy of the fine folks at Twitter.

 

They’re Back! All Six Members Of New Edition Working On Tour & Las Vegas Residency  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close