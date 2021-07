93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s always cool to think about what Barack Obama might be listening to. From J.Cole to Jazmine Sullivan to Migos – his summer playlist never disappoints. Midway thru 2021 he has shared his picks!

Are you surprised by any? Who would you add?

Jazmine Sullivan and Migos respond to the playlist

