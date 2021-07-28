Scrappy & Trillville Talk Classic Crunk Era, ‘Some Cut’ Production, Love & Hip Hop Fatherhood+ More

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The Kings of the Crunk era Scrappy and Trillville stopped by the Lemonade with Leah Henry as they celebrate their album “The King of Crunk & BME Recordings Present: Trillville & Lil Scrappy” heading to streaming platforms after nearly 2 decades. Triville told the iconic story of how the bed squeaks in “Some Cut” was actually a studio chair, which Don P has a funny story about. Scrappy also discusses baby number 4 and advice he gives to his ‘Love and Hip Hop‘ co-star Safaree about fatherhood. Who do they want to go to head to head with in a Verzuz? Watch the full interview to find out!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: